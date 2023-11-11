PM joins leaders from Islamic states at OIC emergency summit on Gaza

RIYADH (Saudi Arabia), Nov 11 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday joined the heads of states and governments at the extraordinary summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The session being held in Riyadh has been convened to discuss the escalating situation in Gaza.

The prime minister in his upcoming address at the session will represent Pakistan’s viewpoint on the violence of Israel, resulting in killing of innocent Palestinians.

PM Kakar’s speech will highlight Pakistan’s continued role to advance international consensus and galvanize efforts for an urgent end to Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

On sidelines of the summit, the prime minister on Friday met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and conveyed unflinching solidarity of Pakistan with the Palestinian people. He strongly denounced the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation forces.