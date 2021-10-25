PM invites Saudi companies, entrepreneurs to benefit from Pakistan’s huge investment potential

RIYADH, Oct 25 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the Saudi companies and entrepreneurs to benefit from Pakistan’s strategic location as well huge investment potential in diverse areas of economy including housing and construction for mutual benefit.

He particularly mentioned the mega development projects of Ravi City and Central Business District in Lahore and said it was the right time for Saudi investors to benefit from these projects.

The Prime Minister was addressing the Saudi-Pak Investment Forum organized in cooperation with Saudi Ministry of Investment.

The Investment Forum was attended by senior representatives of the leading Saudi companies and entrepreneurs as well as Pakistani businessmen.

Besides Saudi Investment Minister Engr. Khalid Al-Falih, the Forum was also addressed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar.

***MORE TO FOLLOW***