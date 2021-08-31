PM inaugurates NADRA PAK-ID mobile app

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday inaugurated PAK-ID mobile app, an initiative of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) which would, facilitate the public, especially, the overseas Pakistanis.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister also lauded efforts of NADRA chairman Tariq Malik and his team for the launch of initiative.

“Inaugurated PAK-ID Mobile App by NADRA. A revolutionary step in providing convenience, especially to Overseas Pakistanis. Applicants of http://id.nadra.gov.pk can now capture fingerprints, photograph and documents using mobile phone. Great initiative by Tariq Malik & NADRA team,” he posted.