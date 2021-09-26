PM grieved over Khurram’s death

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed his deep grief over the death of Khurram Mahmood, a businessman and Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf (PTI) activist in the United States.

The prime minister also expressed his condolence with the bereaved family.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Khurram Mahmood in the USA. He was a successful businessman & dedicated PTI social media activist. My condolences & prayers go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 26, 2021

