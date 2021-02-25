ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed condolence over the death of Zafar Zuberi, senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
“Saddened to learn of the passing away of Zafar Zuberi who was one of those workers from Karachi who stood with us for two decades,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and expressed condolences with the bereaved family.
Saddened to learn of the passing of Zafar Zuberi who was one of those workers from Karachi who stood with us for two decades. My prayers and condolences go to the family. pic.twitter.com/Vb2Y8NKGDr
