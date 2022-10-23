PM felicitates President Xi on his re-election as CPC Gen. Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated President Xi Jinping on his re-election as general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the third term.

On his Twitter handle the prime minister posted “On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reelection as CPC General Secretary for the 3rd term.”

The prime minister further said that it was a glowing tribute to President Xi’s sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China.