PM expresses grief over death of Khalid Hameed Farooqi

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday expressed his grief over the death of veteran journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqi.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The prime minister said that late Farooqi had been a veteran and devoted journalist and his death had been a huge loss to the field of journalism.