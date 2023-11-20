PM designates parliamentary affairs minister to look after non-assigned ministry portfolios

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP): The Prime Minister has designated the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs to look after parliamentary business pertaining to Senate, in respect of ministries, divisions and offices whose portfolio rest with the prime minister, the PM Office said Monday.

The parliamentary affairs minister has been designated as the Minister-Incharge.

An office order of the Prime Minster’s Office with subject

‘Conduct of parliamentary business in the Senate’ also mentioned the list of ministries and divisions which have not been assigned ministers and thus their portfolios rest with the prime minister.

These offices include the President’s Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Secretariat, National Security Division, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Housing & Works Division, Inter Provincial Coordination Division, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division, and the States and Frontier Regions Division.