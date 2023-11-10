PM departs for Saudi Arabia to attend OIC’s emergency meeting on Gaza situation

PM departs for Saudi Arabia to attend OIC's emergency meeting on Gaza situation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday left here for Saudi Arabia to represent Pakistan at the emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the situation in Gaza.

During his three-day official visit, the prime minister will participate in the emergency meeting being held in Riyadh, which will discuss the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

He will also hold sideline meetings with the visiting heads of state and government from other countries.

Saudi Arabia has convened the extraordinary summit of the OIC to discuss the escalating situation in Gaza.

By Shumaila Andleeb

Shumaila Andleeb; Senior Reporter at Associated Press of Pakistan; covering the beats of President, Prime Minister, Foreign Office, and Special Assignments.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services