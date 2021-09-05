PM condemns TTP suicide attack on FC check post in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) suicide attack on Frontier Constabulary (FC) check post, Mastung Road, Quetta which caused the loss of previous human lives.

Imran Khan in a tweet posted on his social media handle expressed his condolences with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Condemn the TTP suicide attack on FC checkpost, Mastung road, Quetta. My condolences go to the families of the martyrs & prayers for the recovery of the injured. Salute our security forces & their sacrifices to keep us safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists' designs. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 5, 2021



The Prime Minister saluted the country’s security forces and their sacrifices to keep the maases safe by thwarting foreign-backed terrorists’ designs.