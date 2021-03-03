Home Latest News PM casts vote for Senate pollsLatest NewsPM casts vote for Senate polls Wed, 3 Mar 2021, 12:06 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday cast his vote for the Senate polls at the Parliament building.ALSO READ China welcomes PM Imran's positive remarks on poverty eliminationRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORMPA Hidayatur Rehman cast first vote in KP Assembly, total seven votes polled so farParties using money in Senate polls to face defeat: Dr FirdousChina welcomes PM Imran’s positive remarks on poverty elimination