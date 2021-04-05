ISLAMABAD, April 5 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday was given a briefing on the upgradation of Korangi Fish Harbor, which was carried out with the financial grant given by the government of Japan.
Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi brief the prime minister as he called on the prime minister Imran here at his office.
