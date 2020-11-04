Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic on Wednesday agreed to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields, particularly trade.
The two leaders were speaking at a joint press stakeout held here at the PM House.
PM, Bosnian leader agree to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
