PM attends Gaza Peace Agreement signing ceremony

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Oct 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended a ceremony here on Monday for the signing of the Gaza Peace Agreement.

The United States President Donald Trump, President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani signed the agreement.

In his brief remarks after signing the agreement, President Trump thanked the world leaders for contributing to the efforts for peace in Gaza.

He said the agreement will establish peace and will lead to reconstruction and progress of Gaza.

“We want sustainable peace in the Middle East,” he remarked.

He said today was not only a big day for Gaza but also for the whole world.