PM arrives Sindh on day long visit

KARACHI, Jun 25 (APP):

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday arrived here on a day long visit.

Upon his arrival, the prime minister was warmly received by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The prime minister will also visit Shaheed Benazir Abad, Nawab Shah to express his condolence with former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari on the demise of his mother.

He would also meet delegations of PML-N and MQM in Karachi.

Earlier in Karachi, the prime minister attended the passing out parade at the Naval Academy as a chief guest.