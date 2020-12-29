ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the protests and rallies of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) would do no harm to the sitting government and would meet the same fate as their previous marches.

“The government is going nowhere due to PDM’s protests, long marches and rallies,” the Foreign Minister said in a statement.

Qureshi said the January 31 deadline given by the PDM would prove in vain, similar to its December 31 deadline.

He pointed that the claim of opposition’s resignations also met a flop ending, adding that the public had firm confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Why would PM Khan resign on the demand of PDM? I am telling PDM today that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not resign on January 31,” he categorically said.

The Foreign Minister said the Opposition was deceiving people by taking out the rally in support of Israel and giving false impression about the government.

“Our position on Israel is clear and unequivocal. We stand by our position,” he said.

He said the narrative by Opposition on Israel to put pressure on the government had died down.

The Foreign Minister mentioned that the statement of himself, PM Imran Khan and Foreign Ministry on Israel were already on record.

He said the statement of Maulana Ajmal Qadri, which revealed the hidden agenda on Israel, was shocking and needed clarification.

He said there was no pressure on Pakistan to recognize Israel.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had deep historical fraternal ties.

He said Saudi Arabia openly sided with Pakistan in the Niamey Declaration.

Qureshi said a delegation of the government Saudi Arabia would soon be arriving in Pakistan, which showed that bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia were getting stronger.

He recalled that Pakistan made it clear to the international community through a dossier based on evidence that India was going to carry out a false flag operation to divert global attention from its internal mess.

He said India was training terrorists and supporting banned organizations, however said that Pakistan would continue to expose India’s nefarious designs.