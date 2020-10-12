NEW YORK, Oct 12 (APP): The appointment of Maulana Fazlur Reman by Pakistani opposition parties as their leader to drive the anti-government agitation has raised questions about the end goals of the campaign, saying it was merely a fight of “egos and political interests,” and not for the protection of people’s democratic rights, according to a noted international magazine.

“With Rehman leading the opposition parties’ mass movement, Pakistanis should forget about safeguarding their democratic rights,” Umair Jamal, correspondent of “The Diplomat’ wrote in an article after the Maulana was picked to head the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The Diplomat, which is based in Washington, is an international online news magazine covering politics, society, and culture in the Indo-Pacific region.

“(Maulana Fazlur) Rehman’s politics presents a dire threat to any idea of a progressive, tolerant, and liberal Pakistan,” correspondent Jamal wrote in the article, headlined: ‘No, Fazlur Rehman Cannot Protect Pakistanis’ Democratic Rights.”

“Historically, Rehman has made a career by pursuing anti-democratic politics and he should not be expected to give up on his most common source of legitimacy among his right-wing electorate,” the article said, adding that his party –JUI-F — had targeted minority sects in Pakistan.

In 2016, correspondent Jamal pointed out, the party rejected the Punjab Protection of Women Against Violence bill that criminalized all forms of violence against women. “During 2019’s Azadi march, JUI-F barred its female members from participation by telling them to ‘stay at home to fast and pray’.”

Over the last few weeks, The Diplomat said the Maulana has raised the stakes against Pakistan’s national security establishment, and warned that the PDM “will put Pakistan’s civil-military leaders in a bind when the march ultimately gets underway. ”

As he leads the opposition, correspondent Jamal said, “his entire political rhetoric is going to be focused on advocating an anti-democratic vision for Pakistan – the only language his followers abide by and understand.

“The incoming march is thus not a movement for social and political change in Pakistan. It is a fight of egos and political interests, which can only happen at the expense of Pakistanis democratic rights.”