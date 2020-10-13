Pakistan on Tuesday was re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) with an overwhelming majority securing 169 votes in the 193-member UN General Assembly.
Elections were held in New York earlier today. Among the five candidates from the Asia-Pacific region vying for four seats, Pakistan secured the highest number of votes.
