Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Saturday welcomed the recent United States’ revision of travel advisory over Pakistan, upgrading it to Level 3.
On his twitter handle, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, said that the recent upgraded travel advisory by the US was an acknowledgement of the improved security environment in Pakistan and effective handling of COVID-19 pandemic.
