ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday said Pakistan wanted to further deepen bilateral cooperation with Vietnam in areas of trade, investment, culture and tourism.

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he received Vietnam’s ambassador Hoang Kim, who paid a farewell call on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Secretary lauded the valuable contribution of the outgoing ambassador towards strengthening Pak-Vietnam relations during his stay in Pakistan.