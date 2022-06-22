Pakistan to provide relief assistance to quake-hit Afghans: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan and vowed providing relief assistance to the affected people.

He said Pakistan would provide all possible assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

“We are with our Afghan brothers and sisters in this difficult time,” he said.

He said he had issues directives to the Pakistani authorities concerned to provide necessary relief assistance to the government of Afghanistan.

“We are deeply saddened by the damage caused by the earthquake, especially in the Paktika region,” he said.

The prime minister prayed for those who lost their live and expressed sympathy with the affected families.