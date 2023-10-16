Pakistan to attend OIC’s emergency meeting on Gaza situation on Oct 18: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said Pakistan is deeply concerned about the ongoing violence and loss of life in Gaza and stands in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

“Pakistan calls for an immediate ceasefire and lifting of the blockade in Gaza,” he wrote on social media platform X.

The prime minister said Pakistan was closely coordinating with the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) and its member states on the fast deteriorating situation in Gaza.

He said Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani would attend the emergency meeting of OIC’s Executive Committee on October 18 and call for urgent action to alleviate the suffering of the people of Gaza.

The extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the OIC will take place at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah Governorate, Saudi Arabia.

He said Israel’s deliberate, indiscriminate and disproportionate targeting of civilians in Gaza was against all norms of civility and in manifest violation of international law.

“The breakout of violence needs to be seen in the context of years of forced and illegal occupation of Palestinian territory and repressive policies against its people,” he said.

He urged the UN and international community must immediately act to open safe and unrestricted humanitarian corridors for transportation of urgently needed relief supplies to the besieged Gaza.