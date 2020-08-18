Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government had succeeded in cutting down the current account deficit from US 20 billion dollars to US 3 billion dollars and was optimist about the future outlook.
He regretted that the government had to spend half of its generated revenue of 4000 billion in debt servicing and had no money left even to run day to day expenses.
The government squeezed expenses as it worked on improving macro economic indicators.
Pakistan succeeded in cutting down current account deficit: PM
