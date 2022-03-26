Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis’ attacks on KSA

ISLAMABAD,March 26 (APP): Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned drone and missile attacks launched by the Houthi milita to target the civilian infrastructure and energy facilities in different parts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

These were successfully intercepted and destroyed by the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces.

“Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan called for immediate cessation of these attacks that violated the international law and threatened peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region, it was added.