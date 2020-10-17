Pakistan on Saturday categorically rejected the Armenian Prime Minister’s remarks alleging involvement of Pakistani forces fighting alongside Azerbaijani army.

“It is regrettable that leadership of Armenia, to cover up its illegal actions against Azerbaijan, is resorting to irresponsible propaganda, which it must stop,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The FO statement was issued in response to the transcript of Armenian Prime Minister’s interview on 15 October with a Russian TV referring to some unsubstantiated reports alleging involvement of Pakistani special forces alongside Azerbaijani army in the ongoing conflict.

“We categorically reject these baseless and unwarranted comments by the Armenian Prime Minister,” the statement added. .

The Foreign Office said that President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan had also clarified his stance on the matter stating that Azerbaijani forces were strong enough to defend their homeland and dod not need the help of foreign forces.

“For our part, we wish to make clear that Pakistan has consistently extended diplomatic, moral and political support to Azerbaijan,” it said, adding that Pakistan would continue to stand by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and support its right of self-defence against any aggression.

“We believe that long-term peace and normalization of relations between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories,” the FO statement said.

Sponsored Ad