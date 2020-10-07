Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Romanian State Secretary Cornel Feruta held virtual consultations on Wednesday and agreed to upgrade bilateral and multilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The discussions covered exchange of growing Pak-Romanian ties, enhanced political and economic engagement besides dealing with the challenge of COVID-19.

The regional issues including the situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the ongoing efforts for resumption of Afghan peace process also came under discussion.

Romanian State Secretary Cornel Feruta in a tweet said he had a “good conversation with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on how to enhance cooperation between Romania and Pakistan, and increase cooperation on multilateral issues”.

Cornel Feruta said he looked forward to continue a face-to-face exchange with the Foreign Secretary after the COVID-19 situation.