Pakistan rejects so-called Indian ‘charge sheet’ aimed to divert attention from IIOJK state-terrorism

Pakistan on Wednesday categorically rejecting the so-called “charge sheet” by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), said it “mischievously attempts to implicate Pakistan in the Pulwama attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) last year.”

“The fabrications in the reported ‘charge sheet’ are patently designed to further the BJP’s anti-Pakistan rhetoric and its narrow domestic political interests,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The statement mentioned that at the outset, Pakistan had rejected India’s baseless allegations and expressed readiness to extend cooperation on the basis of any actionable information.

“India failed to provide any credible evidence for its invective and has instead been using the attack for its malicious propaganda campaign against Pakistan,” it said.

The Foreign Office said that the timing of Pulwama attack, just two months before the Lok Sabha elections in India, the fact that explosives used in the attack were collected from inside the IIOJK, and the key accused persons in the attack have already been killed by Indian forces, raise too many questions.

“The world knows well as to who benefited the most from Pulwama attack and drew electoral dividends,” it stressed.

The Indian military aircraft engaged in belligerent action against Pakistan on 26 February 2019. The Indian misadventure was effectively countered by the Pakistan Air Force, which resulted in the downing of two Indian warplanes and capture of an Indian pilot. Despite India’s provocations, the Indian pilot was released by Pakistan as a peace gesture.

The Foreign Office said in response to a paper shared by the Indian Government following the Pulwama attack, Pakistan constituted a high-level investigation team to examine its contents.

As the information provided by India was incomplete, patchy and unsubstantiated, Pakistan shared two Aides-memoir, seeking further information and supporting evidence from India, the FO statement said.

The Foreign Office said India had been unable to provide any corroboration of its unfounded allegations.

“India cannot mislead the world community with its motivated propaganda. Indian allegations against Pakistan seek to divert attention from India’s state-terrorism in IIOJK, grave human rights violations of the Kashmiri people under Indian occupation, and the RSS-BJP regime’s mishandling of domestic issues,” it said.

Pakistan has been forewarning the international community about India’s use of “false flag” operation and possible ill-conceived misadventure.

“With the approaching state elections in India, the RSS-BJP ploy of raising the Pakistan bogey again for making electoral gains is palpable,” it said.

The Foreign Office said, “We warn the world community again to be cognizant of its dangerous consequences for peace and security in the region.”