Pakistan on Saturday rejected the “unwarranted and tendentious comments” of Indian External Affairs Minister, blaming Pakistan for the current state of relations between the two countries.

“The so-called preachers of trade and connectivity should tell the world as to who is blocking regional cooperation and the SAARC process, with its next Summit pending since 2016,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, in response to media queries regarding Indian EAM’s comments made at a recent online think-tank event.

The Spokesperson stressed that India was resorting to “fabrications and baseless allegations against Pakistan” rather than reflecting on its own egregious behaviour marked by illegal and unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The other illegal actions, he mentioned, included gross and systematic violations of human rights of unarmed and innocent Kashmiris, unabashed anti-minority policies and actions, incessantly bellicose statements against Pakistan, and aggressive steps in the shape of intensified violations of ceasefire along the Line of Control.

The Spokesperson added that clearly, an acknowledged perpetrator of state-terrorism could not be masquerade as a ‘victim’ of terrorism.

“Portrayal of innocent Kashmiri youth, women and children, martyred in fake “encounters” and “cordon-and-search” operations, as terrorists to divert the world’s attention from the unacceptable actions of Indian occupation forces in IIOJK is a travesty, reflective of the moral bankruptcy of the Indian leadership,” he said.

The Spokesperson emphasized that Indian sophistry and obfuscation could neither hide hard facts, nor succeed in misleading the world community.

“It is the RSS-BJP regime’s dangerous policies of ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Akhand Bharat’ that continue to victimize the Kashmiris and squeeze the space for the minorities in India on the one hand, and create problems with nearly all of India’s neighbours on the other hand,” he pointed.

The Spokesperson stressed that ‘normal’ relations with its neighbours remain contingent upon India beginning to act normally.

