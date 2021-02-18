ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): Expressing solidarity with the families of the victims of Samjhauta Express, Pakistan on Thursday called upon India to fulfill its legal obligation of bringing the perpetrators of the terrorist incident to justice without further delay.

Fourteen years ago, on 18 February, the Delhi-Lahore Samjhauta Express train blasts resulted in the death of 68 passengers, including more than 40 Pakistani nationals.

A Foreign Office statement mentioned that the victims of Samjhauta Express terrorist attack continued to await justice.

“Despite the availability of clear evidence, India’s continuing failure to provide justice to the victims of this horrible incident is a reconfirmation of the culture of impunity that the perpetrators of terrorist attacks enjoy in India,” the statement added.