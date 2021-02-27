ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan on Saturday said it recognized the efforts of the Kingdom on investigating the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The statement was issued taking note of the public release of the U.S. administration’s declassified intelligence report, containing its “assessment” on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

“We have also noted that the Saudi government termed Jamal Khashoggi’s murder as an “abhorrent crime” and a “flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s laws and values,” the Foreign Office statement said.

The Foreign Office said the Saudi government had underlined that it took all possible measures within its legal system to ensure that the individuals responsible were properly investigated, convicted and sentenced and that justice was served.

“Pakistan underscores adherence to the rule of law, respect for national sovereignty, and protection and promotion of human rights by all States, in accordance with their respective Constitutional frameworks and international obligations,” the statement added.