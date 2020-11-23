Pakistan and Oman on Monday reached at an understanding to “qualitatively enhance relations” in diverse fields with particular emphasis on economic dimensions.

This was agreed upon during the 7th Session of Pakistan-Oman Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) that was virtually held today.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, while the Omani side was led by Under-Secretary Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Isa Al Harthy.

The Consultations encompassed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercial, defense and people-to-people ties.

The importance of regular exchanges at the highest level was emphasized, alongwith optimal utilization of institutional mechanisms such as Joint Ministerial Commission and Joint Business Council.

Matters related to mutual cooperation in multilateral fora were discussed.

Pakistan conveyed appreciation for Oman’s support at the United Nations, OIC and other international forums.

The Pakistan side highlighted India’s unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), egregious violations of human rights in IIOJK, and illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

The need for peaceful resolution of the dispute as per UNSC resolutions was stressed.

Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process was highlighted. Views were also exchanged on issues of peace and security in West Asia and the Middle East.

Pakistan and Oman have long-standing fraternal ties, rooted in shared faith, common cultural heritage, mutual respect and close cooperation.

The next (8th) Session of Bilateral Political Consultations will take place in Oman on mutually agreed dates in 2021.