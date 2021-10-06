Pakistan leading world on climate action with mega green initiatives: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that Pakistan was leading the world on climate action with achievement of the highest climate co-benefits (CCBs) during fiscal year 2021 through a number of mega green initiatives on ground.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister said the World Bank endorsed Pakistan’s vision with 2021 lending data.

The prime minister also shared a graph showing Pakistan’s World Bank commitments and climate co-benefits (CCBs), showing a surge in the CCBs during fiscal year 2021.

The WB data showed that a total of US$ 1.635 billion CCBs were achieved in Pakistan in FY21 which represented 44% of the total US$ 3.696 billion IDA/IBRD financing approved for the country in FY21.

@WorldBank endorses Pakistan's climate vision with 2021 lending data showing Pak is #leadingtheworld on #ClimateAction – massive 44% of its mainstream dev funding now climate compatible thru on ground initiatives like #10BillionTreeTsunami #CleanEnergy #ProtectedAreasInitiative pic.twitter.com/jf59ScCrAr — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 6, 2021

Special Assistant to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on his twitter, handle said that climate vision of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was on the concrete ground which was acknowledged by the World Bank.

Earlier, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine, on his twitter account, acknowledged that Pakistan showed the way on climate action as World Bank new engagements in Pakistan during FY21 had the highest climate co-benefits(CCBs) in the world, in terms of absolute value & highest in South Asia as new commitments on climate action.

CCBs refer to the share of World Bank’s lending commitments that contributes to #ClimateAction. A total of US$ 1.635 billion CCBs were achieved in #Pakistan in FY21 which represent 44% of the total US$ 3.696 billion IDA/IBRD financing approved for the country in FY21. — Najy Benhassine (Wear a Mask to Stay Safe) (@WBPakistanCD) October 6, 2021

He further posted that these CCBs referred to the share of World Bank’s lending commitments that contributes to the climate action. “A total of US$ 1.635 billion CCBs were achieved in Pakistan in FY21 which represent 44% of the total US$ 3.696 billion IDA/IBRD financing approved for the country in FY21,” he added.