Pakistan highly values its ties with Ireland: FM

NEW YORK, Sep 22 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Ireland, bilaterally as well as in the context of the United Nations and the European Union.

Foreign minister met with Foreign Minister of Ireland Simon Coveney on the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly session.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan, bilateral relations, as well as cooperation in the UN.

Foreign minister Qureshi congratulated his Irish counterpart on the successful conduct of Ireland’s Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of September.

He expressed appreciation for Ireland’s open and inclusive approach that was displayed in the invitation to Pakistan to address the UNSC on the situation in Afghanistan earlier this month.

Noting that the large Pakistani diaspora in Ireland was a strong bridge between the two countries, Qureshi highlighted the importance of regular engagement to boost bilateral ties between the two countries.

He also pointed out the need to hold the next round of bilateral political consultations at the earliest.

The foreign minister stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of utmost importance for Pakistan and for peace in the region.

He underscored that it was essential for the international community to stay engaged with positive messaging and constructive steps to avert humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister also apprised his Irish counterpart regarding Pakistan’s facilitation in the evacuation of over 14,000 people belonging to 30 different countries and international organizations.

Both sides agreed to remain engaged on regional issues and to consult closely with regard to the UN Security Council’s deliberations on Afghanistan.