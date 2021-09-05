Pakistan fully cognizant of developments in neighbourhood, prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi has stated that Pakistan being fully cognizant of developments in its neighborhood was committed to securing peace, and prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace.

“This brave nation will never compromise on our sovereignty, security and territorial integrity”, Dr Alvi said in his message on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs Day (September 6).

The President expressed his confidence that the spirit of 6th September had made them stand firm and steadfast against all odds.

“Today we are actively fighting a hybrid war being waged against us. I commend the security agencies for their relentless efforts towards exposing the enemy carrying out covert activities”, he added.

The President called upon the world community to come forward and condemn such naked hostilities aimed at sabotaging peace and stability in the region.

He emphatically stated that Pakistan will never back away from its principled stand on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“We stand by the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination guaranteed under the UN Security Council resolutions”, he maintained.

The President said that the country’s Defence and Martyrs Day on 6th September stood out in history as a symbol of courage, patriotism and commitment shown by the Armed Forces and by the valiant nation.

“On this day 56 years ago, the soldiers and officers of Armed Forces displayed unprecedented bravery and professionalism, and thwarted the evil designs of the enemy”, he said and recalled that together with the whole nation at their back, Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force defeated the enemy on all fronts.

“I pay homage to the soldiers and officers who displayed the highest degree of valour and sacrificed their lives for the country’s defence. I also salute the families of the shuhada for their fortitude and forbearance”, he added.

The President said that the nation trusted the capability, combat readiness and resilience of our Armed Forces that have successfully overcome the security challenges faced by us.

“Our forces and agencies are also playing an active role in the internal security and have successfully defeated terrorist elements to provide peace to us.

“Our troops are actively contributing during floods, earthquakes and other natural calamities. They help maintain world peace under the UN banner”, he mentioned.

“Let us once again salute the heroes who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland. Let us make a resolve that while keeping alive the spirit of September in our hearts, we shall continue to play our roles towards safeguarding the security of Pakistan to ensure a prosperous future for the nation”, the President stressed.