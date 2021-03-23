ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): The Pakistan Day was observed with patriotic zeal and spirit at the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

Charge d’Affairs Aftab Hasan Khan hoisted the country’s flag at a ceremony held at Chancery’s lawns.

In his remarks on the occasion, the Charge d’Affairs said every year on this day, the Pakistani nation renewed its resolve to make the country a modern Islamic and democratic welfare state in light of the guiding principles of Quaid Muhamamd Ali Jinnah.

He said on 23rd March 1940, the Muslims of India under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah made a resolve to make a separate home land for themselves.

He said for larger interest of the region, the peace within South Asia was vital.

He said Pakistan wanted to have friendly relations with all countries including India.

To achieve peace between Pakistan and India, he said, both countries should resolve all outstanding issues including Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue.

He stressed the importance of successive generation to contribute its part with honesty, hard work and dedication toward the realization of the Quaid’s vision.

Press Attache Khawaja Maaz Tariq read out the messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The students of Pakistan High Commission School presented national songs and tablets on the occasion.

Wife of Charges d’Affaires Erum Aftab gave away prizes and gifts to the teachers and students of the school.

Keeping in view of coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was held with limited participation.