Pakistan consistently plays constructive role in Afghanistan, leads humanitarian efforts: FM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said that Pakistan always demonstrated a constructive role in Afghanistan which included its efforts in facilitating an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process besides, many other economic and humanitarian efforts.

“Our mission in Kabul is working tirelessly to issue visas, to evacuate diplomats, NGO workers, media personnel etc.;” the foreign minister on his twitter handle posted while regarding the latest situation in Afghanistan as the foreigners and locals scrambled to leave Kabul airport.

Pakistan continues to demonstrate a constructive role in 🇦🇫 including facilitating peace that is Afghan led and owned among many economic & humanitarian efforts. Our mission in Kabul is working tirelessly to issue visas, to evacuate diplomats, NGO workers, media personnel et al. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 16, 2021

The foreign minister, in a related tweet said, it was unfortunate that Pakistan was, once again, denied the opportunity to speak at the United Nations Security Council meeting held on Monday over Afghanistan.

“After Afghanistan, it is undeniably Pakistan that has been a victim of decades of this conflict,” he further posted.

At this critical juncture in the destiny of Afghanistan, India’s partisan & obstructionist actions, repeatedly politicising this multilateral platform who’s raison dêtre is peace, speaks volumes of their intention for 🇦🇫 & the region. https://t.co/RpQKrydv3k — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 16, 2021

Qureshi also regretted that at this critical juncture in the destiny of Afghanistan, ‘India’s partisan and obstructionist actions, repeatedly politicising this multilateral platform whose raison detre is peace, speaks volumes of their intention for Afghanistan & the region”.