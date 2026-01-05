Pakistan, China agree to strengthen high level exchanges, deepen strategic communication

- Advertisement -

BEIJING, Jan 5 (APP): Pakistan and China agreed to strengthen high-level exchanges and interactions at all levels, deepen strategic communication and coordination of actions, fully implement the action plan for building a China–Pakistan community with a shared future, and strive to achieve a number of early harvest outcomes.

During the Seventh Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue between Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang YI held here, both counties will advance the development of the upgraded “CPEC 2.0,” enhance cooperation in industry, agriculture, and mining, jointly commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations to consolidate the public support for China–Pakistan friendship, unite the Global South to safeguard common interests, uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and oppose bullying acts that infringe upon the sovereignty of other countries, according to a read out issued by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday night.

The two sides also conducted comprehensive and in-depth strategic communication on international and regional issues of common concern and reached a broad consensus.

DPM/FM Ishaq Dar conveyed the warm greetings of the Pakistani leadership to the Chinese leaders and congratulated the Communist Party of China on the adoption of the proposals for the 15th Five-Year Plan at the Fourth Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, stressing that China’s path to modernization is an important force for safeguarding world peace and development.

He said that friendship with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and a consensus shared by all political parties and all sectors of Pakistani society. This year, the two sides will jointly witness 75 years of brotherly and iron-clad friendship.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan is willing to carry forward the historic friendship with China, strengthen alignment of development strategies, deepen practical cooperation, and promote the continuous advancement of the Pakistan–China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

Pakistan will make all-out efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and take effective measures to ensure the security of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan, he added.

Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the one-China principle and said that Pakistan will continue to firmly support China on all issues involving China’s core interests. At a time when the international order is under severe strain, Pakistan highly appreciates China’s adherence to multilateralism and supports the four major global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping. Pakistan is willing to strengthen multilateral cooperation with China and work together to address global challenges.

Wang Yi, also a Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Ishaq Dar is the first foreign minister received by China in 2026, highlighting the unique and special friendship between China and Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that this visit would serve as an opportunity to kick off the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. China and Pakistan are linked by mountains and rivers, share intertwined interests, close emotional bonds, and a common destiny. Through the tests of a changing and turbulent international landscape, the two sides have forged an iron-clad friendship. Mutual trust and support have always been the enduring foundation of China–Pakistan relations.

He said that over the past year, President Xi Jinping has maintained high-level exchanges with Pakistani leaders, providing strategic guidance for bilateral relations and making the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan an important stabilizing factor in the region and the wider international situation.

In the new year, China is ready to work with Pakistan to implement the consensus reached by the two countries’ leaders, consolidate strategic mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, deepen security cooperation, strengthen multilateral coordination, enhance the contemporary value of the China–Pakistan strategic partnership, and accelerate the building of an even closer China–Pakistan community with a shared future, he added.

Wang Yi noted that the current international situation is marked by increasing turbulence and complexity, with unilateral bullying on the rise. The sudden changes in the situation in Venezuela have drawn widespread international attention, and the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already stated China’s position. China has never believed that any country can act as the world’s policeman, nor does it accept that any country can proclaim itself an international judge. The sovereignty and security of all countries should be fully protected under international law.

He said that China has consistently opposed the use or threat of force in international relations and opposed imposing the will of one country on others. China is willing to work with the international community, including Pakistan, to firmly uphold the Charter of the United Nations, adhere to the moral bottom line of international relations, uphold the principle of sovereign equality, jointly safeguard world peace and development, and jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Prior to the talks, the two sides jointly unveiled the commemorative logo marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan and visited a photo exhibition celebrating the 75th anniversary.