Pakistan calls for strengthened partnership between OIC, UN to advance peace, tolerance culture

NEW YORK, Sep 23 (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday called for strengthened partnership between the OIC and the UN to advance a culture of peace and tolerance.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar made these remarks as he participated in a Special OIC High-Level Event on the Promotion of a Culture of Peace and Tolerance, commemorating the 1,500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) today at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The DPM/FM underscored that it was an opportunity to reflect upon the timeless values of peace, justice, compassion and tolerance exemplified by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). Highlighting the transformative impact of the philosophy of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), he noted how his teachings on justice, consultation, tolerance and peaceful resolution of conflicts resonate deeply with the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

The DPM/FM underscored the universal relevance of the legacy of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), citing the Charter of Medina, the Treaty of Hudaybiyyah, and the peaceful conquest of Makkah as enduring examples of pluralism, dialogue, forgiveness and humanitarian conduct which form the foundations of modern international law.

He also drew attention to the contemporary challenges facing the Muslim Ummah, including conflicts in Palestine and Kashmir, and rising Islamophobia, injustices which undermine global peace. He called upon the OIC to intensify efforts for protecting Muslims’ inalienable rights and ending fratricidal divisions within the Ummah.

The DPM/FM called for strengthened partnership between the OIC and the UN to advance a culture of peace and tolerance. He emphasized that the commemoration must inspire tangible action, translating the enduring message of mercy, justice, and compassion given by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) into modern day policies that uphold dignity, equality and mutual respect. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to these objectives and readiness to collaborate with OIC members and the wider international community in this collective endeavor.