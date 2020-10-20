Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday said Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Maldives and wanted to explore bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he received High Commissioner-designate of Maldives Farzana Zahir, here at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Secretary extended best wishes to High Commissioner-designate for her successful tenure in Pakistan.

High Commission of Maldives in Islamabad in a tweet following the meeting said “the High Commissioner-designate expressed hope of further enhancing the close bilateral ties and friendly relations between Maldives and Pakistan”.