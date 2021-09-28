PAC decides to take action against illegal mining

PESHAWAR, Sep 28 (APP):Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituted a sub-committee in Haripur Ghazi District to take legal action against illegal mining. Chairing the PAC here on Tuesday, Speaker provincial assembly Mushtaq Ghani said the provincial government was taking concrete measures to develop and bring reforms in all sectors especially in mines and mineral department. He directed to lodge first information report against the contractors instead of the drivers of tractor-trolleys for illegal mining. Members of Public Accounts Committee, Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Idrees Khan, Babar Saleem Swati, Jamshed Khan Mohmand, Dr Asia Asad besides Deputy Auditor General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary Minerals Nazar Hussain Shah, Law Department, Finance Department and Provincial Assembly PAC officers were also present on this occasion. The meeting discussed in detail 12 audit paras of the Minerals Department. Chairman PAC Speaker Mushtaq Ghani told the participants that minerals play an important role in the development of the country’s economy. He said our government was inviting foreign investors to invest in this sector, adding that our country was rich in mineral resources but unfortunately in past corrupt elements only filled their pockets and damaged the national treasury. Speaker Mushtaq Ghani lauded the Secretary Minerals for using modern technology to root out illegal mining including drone cameras and getting help from SPARCO. The meeting decided not to take any decision who found in illegal mining till the final verdicts of court.\9329/28/2021 7:01:05 PM