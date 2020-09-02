NLCC surveys 185,973 hectares of land under anti-locust operation

The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 185,973 hectares area during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in two districts of Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

According to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, no locusts were found in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Punjab.

However, locusts were observed in one district each of Balochistan and Sindh while anti-locust operation was carried out on 240 hectares in district Lasbella and 130 hectares of Tharparker.