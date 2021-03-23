ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): The National Day of Pakistan was marked in Turkey at an impressive ceremony at Pakistan Embassy in Ankara on Tuesday.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, raised the Pakistan flag to the tune of the National Anthem in the presence of the Embassy officials and media.

Messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.

Ambassador Syrus Qazi in his remarks stated that 23 March was an important milestone in the heroic struggle of the Muslims of South Asia when our forefathers made the historic decision to have a separate homeland.

Seven years after the Pakistan Resolution of 23 March 1940 was adopted, Pakistan became an independent and sovereign state under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude to Turkey for sending Turkish band ‘Mehter’ (Ottoman Janissary Band) as well as aerial aerobatic team “Solo Turk,” that will participate in the Pakistan Day celebrations on 25 March. Both these team had won the hearts of all Pakistanis through its unique performance in the past.

In Turkey, “Atakule,” one of Ankara’s landmarks, its tallest tower and best lit building, was showing messages of Pakistan-Turkey solidarity during the nights on 22 and 23 March.

Atakule is situated on Jinnah Road that also had Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s monument right opposite to it. Moreover, all the three bridges in Istanbul on the Bosporus linking Asia with Europe was illuminated in Pakistan flag colours on Tuesday evening.

Ambassador Syrus Qazi and Mayor of Keçiören Municipality of Ankara Turgut Altinok jointly unveiled the plaque of a renovated memorial forest for 2014 APS Peshawar terrorist attack victims.

It may be recalled that as a show of solidarity with the people of Pakistan after the 16 December 2014 heinous terrorist attack, Keçiören Municipality and Youth Wing members of the Justice and Development (AK) Party planted 144 trees, one for each shaheed, at the AK Party Memorial Forest in Keçiören, Ankara.