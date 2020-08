Spokesperson πŸ‡΅πŸ‡° MoFA

#Pakistan strongly condemns recent missile & drone attacks towards KSA by Houthi militia.



Pakistan appreciates successful interception of missile & drone & reiterates its full support & solidarity with πŸ‡ΈπŸ‡¦ against any threats to its security & territorial integrity.

