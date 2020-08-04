Pakistan says new political map ‘reaffirms commitment to resolution of Kashmir dispute’

Pakistan on Tuesday said it remained committed to the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, stressing that its new political map “emphatically reaffirmed this abiding commitment”.





“The government, leadership and people of Pakistan remain firmly committed to the solution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the Foreign Office said in response to a statement by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Pakistan categorically rejected the statement made by MEA on Pakistan’s political map and said “India, through sophistry and obfuscation, could not create a smokescreen for its illegal and unacceptable actions in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, including those taken since 5 August 2019”.

“It is preposterous for a country that is compulsively expansionist, and a brazen practitioner of state-terrorism, to level charges against others,” the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan mentioned that India had been in illegal occupation of parts of Jammu and Kashmir since 1947 and continuously violated UN Security Council resolutions for decades.





“Despite its brutal suppression of Kashmiris for over 72 years, India has been unable to force them into submission,” the statement added.

“Pakistan’s position remains clear and unambiguous. The solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute lay in the realization of the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations,” it said.







