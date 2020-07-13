Pak, Hungry sign MoU on water resources management

Pakistan and Hungry on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on water resources management. Secretary Water Resources Muhammad Ashraf and Hungarian Ambassador Mr. IstvÃ¡n SzabÃ³, signed the documents on behalf of their respective governments, said a press release. Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. Muzammal Hussain (Retd.), Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, Chairman IRSA Engr. Zahid Abbas and Chief Federal Flood Commission Ahmed Kamal were also present at the signing ceremony. The purpose of the MoU was to establish a framework for cooperation between the parties in the field of water management on the basis of equality, reciprocity and mutual benefits, it further said. The salient features of the MoU, inter alia, include cooperation on integrated water resources management, waste water management and water related education research and development. Both the countries pledged to strengthen their partnership in the water sector to undertake mutually beneficial projects.\867