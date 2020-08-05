Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register its strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on 4th August 2020, resulting in one Shahadat and serious injuries to six innocent civilians.

The Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned by Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hotspring (Tata Pani) Sector of the LoC, 18 year old Aneela d/o Abdul Kareem, resident of Village Fatehpur embraced shahadat and 22 year old Abdul Naeem s/o Abdul Kareem, 18 year old Saira d/o Abdul Kareem and 40 year old Shamim Akhtar w/o Abdul Kareem, residents of Village Fatehpur; and 12 year old Atteqa Shabbir d/o Muhammad Shabbir, 14 year old Sana d/o Muhammad Shabbir and 28 year old Zulfiqar Sharif s/o Muhammad Sharif, residents of Village Tahi, sustained serious injuries, the statement added.