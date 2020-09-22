Jammu & Kashmir, Palestine disputes UN’s ‘glaring, longstanding failures’: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said as the United Nations marked its 75th anniversary, the disputes of Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine were the Organization’s “most glaring and longstanding failures”.

“The people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir still await fulfillment of the commitment made to them by the United Nations to grant them their right to self-determination, the Foreign Minister said in his virtual address from Islamabad to the high-level meeting on commemoration of 75th anniversary of United Nations in New York.