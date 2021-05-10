Jammu & Kashmir not India's internal matter: FM

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday categorically said that Jammu and Kashmir was not India’s internal matter and the final settlement of the dispute lay in the resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“Let me be clear: Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute on the UN Security Council agenda,” he said in a tweet.

The Foreign Minister mentioned that UNSC resolution called for “free and impartial plebiscite under” the UN auspices to resolve the dispute.

“Nothing about J&K can be India’s internal matter,” he said.