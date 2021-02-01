ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unrelenting military siege imposed by Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 05, 2019, continues to take a heavy toll on daily life of the Kashmiri people in the territory. A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service revealed that the Indian troops martyred 308 Kashmiris including 7 women during the period. Most of the victims were killed by the troops in fake encounters or in custody. Youth are picked up from their homes during so-called cordon and search operations and are eliminated after being labeled as mujahideen or over-ground workers. The killing by the troops during the period rendered 16 women widowed and 38 children orphaned. The report maintained that at least 1,701 people were critically injured due to the use of brute force, bullets, pellets and teargas shelling by the Indian troops on peaceful demonstrators in the territory. The troops damaged over 993 houses and structures and molested or disgraced 103 women and arrested 14,489 people during the period. During the last month of January, the troops martyred three Kashmiri youth including a B. Tech Degree holder in a fake encounter. The KMS Research Section said during the period, at least 16 people were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets and teargas shells by the troops and police personnel. As many as 46 people were arrested and two residential houses were damaged during 289 cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory in the month.