I was hurt to see JT’s name in SC Report: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said he was hurt to see the name of Jehangir Tareen in the sugar commission report, as he was very close to him and in the forefront in his struggle against the mafias

“A leader has to be Sadiq and Ameen,” Imran Khan said and added that in such cases difficult decisions have to be taken.

In an interview aired by a private news channel, he said Jehangir Tareen owned sugar mills and was “unfortunately” named in the investigative report.

Khan appreciated Tareen’s capabilities and managerial skills.However said that he has not been declared guilty by the institutions and those investigating him will decide about him.

He said making profits by a business was not bad, but profiteering by cartels was not acceptable. He pointed that during the forensic investigation the team led by Wajid Zia was threatened by the Sugar Mills Association.

He said it was found that the fromtmen of the brokers give very little to the farmers while maintaining duplicate account books.

He said whenever the sugar price goes up the people protest and the millers start blackmailing the government to get rebates; and then export the sugar.

Khan said the mafias have the clout and the power and even tried to get a stay on report of the Commission.

“When you take on cartels, they fight,” and said the government will refer the matter to NAB.

“It is the mission of my life to fight mafias who do not pay taxes, yet making huge profits.”

He said it was discovered that a huge quantity of sugar was being exported to Afghanistan, which does not have such a high demand. “We recently ound that consumption of sugar had doubled in Punjab and then we got information that sugar is being hoarded in Sindh.”

“When a government is determined to go after the mafias, the people will have to go through a difficult time, till the time such monopolies are brought down.”

“We will not leave till they are taken to task,” Imran Khan said.